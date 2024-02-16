'I asked her 5 times' : Joe Biden reveals how he married Jill, video goes viral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared their heartwarming love story in a special Valentine's Day feature by Meet Cutes NYC.

In a touching Valentine's Day special, Meet Cutes NYC, the beloved Instagram account famed for showcasing genuine love stories of couples in New York City, spotlighted none other than US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The couple, nearing 48 years of marriage, graciously shared the tale of their first encounter and the enduring love that has defined their relationship.

President Biden reminisced about their initial meeting in 1975, arranged by his brother on a blind date. At the time, Joe, then a 33-year-old senator, was introduced to Jill, a 24-year-old college senior who had never been married. "He called me and said, 'I go to school with this woman. You will love her, she is beautiful, and she doesn't like politics,'" recounted Mr. Biden, reflecting on their fateful introduction.

First Lady Jill Biden added her perspective, recalling the unexpected phone call that kickstarted their romance. "He called me on a Saturday afternoon, and he said, 'you know this is Joe Biden,' and I said, 'how did you get my number?' He said, 'would you like to go out tonight?' I said, 'I am sorry, I already have a date,' and he said, 'well, would you break it? I am only in for one night,'" she shared, illustrating the charm and spontaneity that marked the beginning of their journey together.

Despite the initial hurdles, including Joe being a widower and single father to his sons Beau and Hunter, the couple persevered, with Jill acknowledging the weight of their decision. "You have to remember, it wasn't just my heart that was on the line, with Beau and Hunter," she emphasized, recognizing the profound responsibility she would undertake as a stepmother. "I knew that if we were gonna get married, it had to work, it had to be forever because they had already lost their mother and sister in a car accident, and I knew that they couldn't lose someone else in their life," she expressed with sincerity.

The heartwarming video resonated deeply with viewers, who flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the Bidens' enduring bond. Internet users praised the couple for their authenticity and devotion, with many highlighting the timeless nature of their love story.

Notably, Joe Biden's journey to finding love with Jill was marked by tragedy, following the loss of his first wife, Neilia, and their daughter Naomi in a devastating car accident in 1972. Despite the unimaginable grief, Biden found strength in his sons and eventually found love again with Jill.

Their union on June 17, 1977, marked the beginning of a new chapter, with the couple welcoming their daughter Ashley and Jill assuming the role of a loving mother to Beau and Hunter. Fast forward to January 20, 2021, Joe and Jill Biden assumed the prestigious roles of the 46th President and First Lady of the United States, a testament to their resilience, love, and unwavering commitment to each other.