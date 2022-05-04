'I am talking about would I marry...': Bill Gates on getting married again

File Photo

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, in 2021, had decided to divorce each other after 27 years of marriage. Now, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said that his marriage with Melinda was great and he would choose to marry his estranged wife again.

During an interview with Sunday Times, Gates said that every marriage goes through a transition. "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view, it was a great marriage," he said.

READ | New rules to come into effect for obtaining personal, commercial driving license, know details

Asked if he would have changed it, Gates said, "You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else." Gates, further speaking about getting married again, said, "Yes. I’m talking about would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage."

Last year, Bill and Melinda had announced their divorce saying 'we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple'. The duo released an official statement on Twitter confirming the same and said, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

READ | Bride and groom race on village road after wedding, viral video has more than 12 million views

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," the statement added.