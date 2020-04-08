Headlines

World

'I am not crying, you are': 5-year-old girl's letter to 93-year-old neighbour amid COVID-19 isolation is touching

Taking the level of kindness & empathy a notch higher, a 5-year-old girl sends a heartwarming letter to a 93-year-old neighbour in isolation.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 10:55 AM IST

Kindness is one trait that makes a human soul even more beautiful. While qualities like love, compassion, forgiveness are necessities, serving mankind with generosity makes your life worthy. 

Being human does not mean that an individual possesses Kindness. Being blessed with kindness is an individual choice.

There are hundreds of people who are living in isolation due to the outbreak of COVID-19. 

Taking the level of kindness & empathy a notch higher, a 5-year-old girl sends a heartwarming letter to a 93-year-old neighbour in isolation.

LMS, a Twitter user, shared two pictures of the letters that her grandfather and his little neighbour exchanged while both are in isolation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

LMS shared the letters with caption- "My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course - but is in very good health Smiling face - and he has received the most beautiful letter from his 5-year-old neighbor and he wrote back to her."

"Just please read, it should make you smile", the Twitter user urged in the post’s concluding line.

Here's what 5-year-old Kirah wrote, "Hello, my name is Kirah. I am 5 years old. I have to stay at home because of the coronavirus. I just wanted to check to see if you're ok? I have drawn you a rainbow to remind you that you are not alone. Please write back if you can. From your neighbor at number 9".

Kirah got a heartwarming reply from his 93-tear-old neighbour.

Since being shared just a day ago, the post has gathered over 141,000 likes – and still counting. Over 22,700 people also retweeted it to spread joy among others.

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from praising the beautiful gesture by Kirah.

Keep tissues handy!

