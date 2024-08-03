Twitter
Weather update: Heavy rains to pound Bihar, Jharkhand, 5 other states; IMD issues red alert

Mossad & IRGC officials: Connived to kill Haniyeh

US automobile giant Ford plans to return to India but there's a twist

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's Reliance Jio announces cheapest plans with OTT benefits for just Rs…

Meet world's tallest woman, who was 5.9 kg at birth, has a height of...

'I am honoured': US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee, to accept nomination next week

A step away from breaking the last glass ceiling of the United States, Kamala Harris became the first ever woman of colour to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 06:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'I am honoured': US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee, to accept nomination next week
US Vice President Kamala Harris (Reuters Photo)
US Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of the US Presidential Election, was declared the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday. Kamala Harris, 59, would face Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump in the general elections scheduled to be held on November 5.

"I am honoured to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States. I will officially accept the nomination next week. This campaign is about people coming together, fuelled by love of country, to fight for the best of who we are," Kamala Harris said.

The announcement was first made by Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.

A step away from breaking the last glass ceiling of the United States, Kamala Harris became the first ever woman of colour to be on the top of a presidential ticket of a major American political party. She is also the first ever Indian American to be nominated as presidential candidate of either the Republican or the Democratic party.

"I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting," Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said after the end of a virtual roll call of votes from the elected delegates across the country.

Kamala Harris will be officially accepting the nomination once the virtual voting period is closed next week. She will ceremonially accept it at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 22. Over the next few days, she is likely to announce her running mate.

"We love our country. We believe in the promise of America, and that’s what this campaign is about. Of course, I will officially accept your nomination next week, once the virtual voting period is closed. But already I’m happy to know that we have enough delegates to secure the nomination. Later this month, we will gather in Chicago, united as one party, where we’re going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together,” Harris said in a phone call with the delegates soon after she secured enough delegates to win the nomination.

Harris said this campaign is “about all of us coming together, people coming together from every walk of life, every lived experience, and being renewed by our love of country, knowing that we are prepared to fight for the best of who we are”.

"We believe in the promise of America, the promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice, not just for some, but for all. And ultimately, in this election, you all have heard me say many times, we each face the question, what kind of country do we want to live in? Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?” he asked.

“The beauty of our democracy is we, each, every one of us, has the power to answer that question, and that is why I say and know the power is with the people. So, here’s the bottom line, I say to all the friends on the call, we are going to win this election, and it is going to take all of us, whether it is making calls, connecting with our communities, engaging online, or even talking with people where we go every day, whether it be to the grocery store, our church, we are going to talk together,” Harris said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

