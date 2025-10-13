'I am good at solving wars': After Nobel snub, now Donald Trump wants to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart, grab it for just Rs…
"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years... We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed... and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to mediate the border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, claiming that he can bring an end to the dispute, referring to the other wars that he has "resolved". He made these statements as he was heading to Egypt for a summit on the Gaza peace process, which will officially mark the end of the two-year-long conflict in the Middle East, claiming it to be the eighth war he has resolved.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan."
"I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," he said, adding that conflicts that lasted for decades were solved 'relatively quickly' during his tenure as the US President.
"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years... We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good," Trump said.
Speaking about the Nobel Peace Prize, which was accorded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Trump said, "I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives."
"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you, because you really deserved it'. I've been helping her along the way," he added.
Trump outlined several international disputes that he asserted were resolved during his leadership, including those between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and the Congo.
