Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart, grab it for just Rs…

Passengers ALERT: Indian Railways introduces NEW safety measures ahead of Diwali, Chhath, advises not to carry THESE 6 items while travelling on train, these are...

TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is the only dessert in Top 10 Indian dishes, 3 vegetarian favourites dominate list, know which ones here...

'I am good at solving wars': After Nobel snub, now Donald Trump wants to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan wins internet for handling 'mannerless, overconfident' child, little boy instructs Big B 'rules samjhane mat..'

Ameesha Patel shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; takes a jibe at 'temporary bonds' in Bollywood: 'Golden days when friendship..'

Coldrif Cough Syrup Case: ED raids 7 Chennai locations linked to Sresan Pharma

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: National Capital's air quality improves, may worsen after...

Viral video: Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years, excited fans react: 'Stay away from Kiss of Love'

Who was Saleh Aljafarawi? Palestinian journalist known for covering Gaza war, killed during clashes in Gaza city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart, grab it for just Rs…

Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: HUGE discount on Google Pixel 9 on Flipkart

Passengers ALERT: Indian Railways introduces NEW safety measures ahead of Diwali, Chhath, advises not to carry THESE 6 items while travelling on train, these are...

Indian Railways introduces safety measures ahead of festive season, check out

TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is the only dessert in Top 10 Indian dishes, 3 vegetarian favourites dominate list, know which ones here...

TasteAtlas 2025: THIS is only dessert in top 10 Indian dishes, name is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

'I am good at solving wars': After Nobel snub, now Donald Trump wants to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years... We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed... and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good," Trump said.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 09:48 AM IST

'I am good at solving wars': After Nobel snub, now Donald Trump wants to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to mediate the border conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, claiming that he can bring an end to the dispute, referring to the other wars that he has "resolved". He made these statements as he was heading to Egypt for a summit on the Gaza peace process, which will officially mark the end of the two-year-long conflict in the Middle East, claiming it to be the eighth war he has resolved.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

"I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," he said, adding that conflicts that lasted for decades were solved 'relatively quickly' during his tenure as the US President.

"Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years... We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country, and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good," Trump said.

Speaking about the Nobel Peace Prize, which was accorded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Trump said, "I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives."

"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you, because you really deserved it'. I've been helping her along the way," he added.

Trump outlined several international disputes that he asserted were resolved during his leadership, including those between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Rwanda and the Congo.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal
Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs...
Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar, reacts to director's accusations, mocks his South film: 'Yeh subah 6 baje..'
Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar
Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa
Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Tes
Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines
Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-real
'We are gonna make everybody happy,' says Trump on uniting Middle East leaders for peace
'We are gonna make...,' says Trump on uniting Middle East leaders for peace
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE