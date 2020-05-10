Hydroxychloroquine drug fails another test to prove efficiency in treating COVID-19

A new study has revealed that the anti-malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), has failed another test to prove its efficiency in treating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after it came to light that infected patients showing no change in their conditions after being administered the drug.

The observational study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), showed that HCQ had failed to cut the need for COVID-19 patients requiring breathing assistance. It also has no effect on decreasing the risk of death. The NEJM study, however, concluded that HCQ had no potential harm either.

The study used data from the samples of HCQ that had been supplied to as many as 1,376 coronavirus patients admitted at the Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both in New York City in the United States, currently the coronavirus epicenter of the world.

“There was no significant association between hydroxychloroquine use and intubation or death,” the study concluded.

A few days ago, however, the US Food and Drug Administration had warned the public against using HCQ without prescription or supervision because of reports of “serious heart rhythm problems” in patients administered with the drug. In this light, the findings of the study are interesting.

It is to be noted though that observational studies are not ultimately taken as conclusive with Randomised-Controlled Trials (RCTs) because several drugs and therapies are anyway often used by clinicians to treat patients. The NEJM study asserted that the effectiveness of the HCQ could only be established by rigorous clinical trials. The study was funded by the US National Institutes of Health.

