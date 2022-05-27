Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting dies of a 'broken heart'

Irma and Joe Garcia (Image is taken from GoFundMe campaign)

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers who were shot dead at a school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, has reportedly suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and were married for 24 years. They have left behind four children. Debra Austin, a cousin of Irma Garcia, has organized a fundraiser for Iram's kids.

"I am equally devasted to report Irma's husband Joe has tragically passed away this morning (5/26/2022) as a result of a medical emergency. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear," Debra said on the GoFundMe page.

People on the internet also expressed grief over the turn of events. "It is called Broken Heart Syndrome and occurs far more often than people know. See Debbie Reynolds dying less than 24 hours after Carrie Fisher," said one of the Twitter users.

Another Twitterati said, "This is extremely heartbreaking I'm praying for the kids losing both parents in a matter of 48 hours is just too much."

The shooting incident that took place in the city of Uvalde has led to a nationwide outcry over the gun laws in the United States. Several sports personalities, actors, writers, and celebrities have spoken about the incident. American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' has passionately addressed the Texas school shooting. He gave a monologue in a mournful and resigned manner.