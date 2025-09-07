Hurricane Kiko: Deadly Category 4 storm with 215 km/h winds approaches..., weather department issues alert

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Punjab Flood: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Gurdaspur on September 9, to meet affected families

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

Canadian government releases report making BIG revelation on Khalistani terror groups, says, 'recieves funds from..., for politically motivated...'

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Salman Khan takes jibe at Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize aspiration on Bigg Boss 19: 'Ye kya ho raha...Jo sabse zyada...'

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Heartwarming video of Bengaluru auto driver carrying baby close to his chest goes viral, netizens reacts, 'man can do...', WATCH

Radhika Apte Birthday: 5 brilliant underrated performances you must revisit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra sequined saree, fans call her 'Brighter than Diamonds'

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Birmingham in custom Manish Malhotra saree

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment with 'special' chair from her grandmother, bright coloured doors and...

As Radhika Apte turns 40, here's inside actress' aesthetic Mumbai apartment

Glass skin secrets revealed: This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

This Indian kitchen spice is the key to celebrities’ glowing skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Hurricane Kiko: Deadly Category 4 storm with 215 km/h winds approaches..., weather department issues alert

Hurricane Kiko was about 1,205 miles east-southeast of Honolulu with 130 mph winds, as of 5 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time, or 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 09:59 AM IST

Hurricane Kiko: Deadly Category 4 storm with 215 km/h winds approaches..., weather department issues alert
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hurricane 'Kiko' is headed towards the islands of Hawaii as a Category 4, with officials having declared an emergency, the Hill reported. According to the Hill, Hurricane Kiko was about 1,205 miles east-southeast of Honolulu with 130 mph winds, as of 5 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time, or 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With 25 mph winds, the hurricane was moving west-northwest.

The NWS said Hurricane Kiko will reach Big Island and Maui by Sunday, peaking along the eastern parts of the Hawaiian Islands late Monday through midweek, the Hill reported.

On Friday, Hawaii issued a state of emergency, as life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible, thereby allowing for the possibility of federal assistance during a disaster.

"To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilise resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm," said Acting Governor Sylvia Luke, as reported by the Hill. "We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly."

Given the cooler water surrounding Hawaii, Kiko is expected to downgrade to Categories 2 and 1, then to a tropical storm before making landfall on the Big Island, according to NewsNation local affiliate KHON, cited by the Hill.

Hill further reported that it is the second hurricane of this season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. Earlier, hurricane 'Erin' emerged last month in the Atlantic Ocean but didn't make landfall.

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) in a post on X on Saturday (local time) shared inputs on the update of Hurricane Kiko.

"Kiko will approach Hawai`i during the early to middle portion of next week. Wind and rain impacts remain a possibility, but it is still too soon to determine the exact location & magnitude of these impacts," it said.
EMA advised all Hawaiian Islands to continue to monitor and prepare. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India, Russia to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war, says, 'We have lost India...'
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada, says, ‘My boyfriend is…’, watch viral video
White woman confronts racist harasser for abusing Indian man in Canada…
First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country for Rs...,
First ‘girlfriend on rent’, now ‘wife on rent’ in THIS popular tourist country f
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana
Little Pepe Presale: Over $23M Raised, Price to Double
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway latest update: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes, set to open in....
Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: New elevated road to cut travel time to 40 minutes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE