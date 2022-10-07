Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Hurricane Ian: At least 101 people dead, becomes second-deadliest storm to hit US in 21st century

In the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida, the number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Hurricane Ian: At least 101 people dead, becomes second-deadliest storm to hit US in 21st century
Hurricane Ian: At least 101 people dead, becomes second-deadliest storm to hit US in 21st century

On Thursday, Hurricane Ian's death toll passed the triple-digit mark. In the eight days since the hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida, the number of storm-related deaths has increased to at least 101. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported that 98 of the total deaths occurred in Florida. Five people died in North Carolina from the hurricane, three in Cuba, and one in Virginia.

On September 28, Ian slammed Florida's Gulf Coast after making landfall in Cuba the day before. The storm, which was moving northeast, crossed Florida, entered the Atlantic, made another landfall in South Carolina, and then continued to the mid-Atlantic states.

In the twenty-first century, Hurricane Katrina, which killed around 1,800 people in 2005, and Hurricane Ian are the two deadliest storms to have struck the continental United States. The Great Galveston Hurricane, which struck the US in 1900 and killed up to 8,000 people, was the deadliest hurricane to ever strike the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.