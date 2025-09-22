Hurricane Gabrielle: Storm intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane; analysts express concerns

Hurricane Gabrielle swiftly strengthened into a massive hurricane on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean but was predicted to leave the land unaffected, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Gabrielle had turned into a Category 1 hurricane after which it intensified in warm Atlantic waters.

Hurricane Gabrielle swiftly strengthened into a massive hurricane on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean but was predicted to leave the land unaffected, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, as reported by AP news agency. The Miami-based center said Gabrielle’s maximum sustained winds traveled at a speed of 120 mph (191 kph), turning it into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

The hurricane was centered around 195 miles (314 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and was traveling north at 10 mph (16 kph). Moving on its path, hurricane Gabrielle is moving east of Bermuda; however, billows of the storm were hitting the US East Coast from North Carolina to Canada, making “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions”, according to AP.

Just a day earlier on Sunday, Gabrielle had turned into a Category 1 hurricane after which it intensified in warm Atlantic waters. The storm around the US Coast is the second major hurricane in the ongoing 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which will end on November 30. In total, seven tropical cyclones have formed till now. Experts have analysed that though the 2025 storm season went relatively quiet, massive storms could come in the coming months.

In the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Narda appeared off Mexico’s offshore on Sunday, September 21. According to weather forecasters, coastal parts of the country could receive up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain on Monday night.

The hurricane center said Narda had top sustained winds of about 50 mph (80 kph) and was about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, while moving to west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). Narda was expected to turn to the west on Monday and become a hurricane on Tuesday, the center said.