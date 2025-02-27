Orange balloons, representing the children’s red hair, were tied near the cemetery in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the family had lived before their abduction

Hundreds of mourners gathered in southern Israel on Wednesday to say a final goodbye to Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir. The three were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and were later killed while in captivity. Their deaths have become a painful symbol of the hostage crisis in Israel.

Orange balloons, representing the children’s red hair, were tied near the cemetery in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the family had lived before their abduction. Signs reading "Sorry" and "A broken heart with the Bibas family" were placed on fences as mourners paid their respects.

The funeral was a private ceremony for close family only, but it was broadcast live to the nation. Yarden Bibas, the grieving husband and father, gave an emotional eulogy.

The three were buried together in a single coffin, symbolising the heartbreaking images from their capture, where Shiri was seen clutching her sons tightly. Their grave was covered in orange, yellow, and white flowers.

The tragedy has sparked national grief. Israeli newspaper Haaretz printed its entire front page in orange in tribute. "An entire nation in tears bids farewell to Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir. May they rest in peace," the headline read.

Calls for Accountability

At the funeral, Shiri’s sister-in-law, Ofri, demanded answers from Israeli leaders, saying the deaths could have been prevented. "There is no meaning to forgiveness before failures are investigated. They could have saved you but chose revenge instead," she said, according to AFP.

In Tel Aviv, a large crowd gathered at Hostages Square to watch the funeral live. Many held Israeli flags and orange balloons. "There are no words to express how we feel," said Sherri Ettedgui, a recent immigrant from Canada.

Earlier in the day, thousands joined the funeral procession carrying flags and balloons as it made its way to Zohar, near Nir Oz. As the convoy passed through Rishon LeZion, mourners softly sang Israel’s national anthem in tribute.

For many, the Bibas family has become a symbol of the October 7 attack and its lasting impact. Their deaths have reignited anger in Israel. Hamas initially handed over the wrong body before correcting the mistake the next day. The group claims an Israeli airstrike killed them, but an Israeli post-mortem found no blast injuries.