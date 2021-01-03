Hundreds of birds found dead in Rome on New Year's eve

Hundreds of birds were found dead in the Italian capital on New Year's Eve after many people burst fireworks to celebrate the new year. They are said to have suffered from heart attacks as a result of the fireworks.

The footage and pictures from the streets near the main train station and several other locations in Rome showed bodies of hundreds of these little birds. The animal rights groups came forth to call it a massacre and blamed it on the fireworks.

Though the cause of their death was not apparent, the International Organisation for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) said that it was related to the loud display of fireworks in the leafy locality of the city where the birds roosted.

Also read Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

A spokesperson said that the birds could have died from getting knocked against each other or hit the electric lines and windows out of fear.

The Daily Mail quoted Loredana Diglio, a spokesperson for the OIPA, as saying, "It can be that they died from fear. They can fly up together and knock against each other, or hit windows or electric power lines. Let's not forget they can also die of heart attacks."

Also read New Year 2021: World bids goodbye to 2020 amid fireworks over empty streets

The fireworks burst to celebrate the new year caused distress and harm to both domestic and wild animals every year, Diglio added.

The local administration had declared a city-wide ban on the use of firecrackers and imposed a curfew at 10 pm on December 31 for the protection of animals, people, and property. It went ignored as many people still came out to use fireworks for their celebration.

The videos and photos shared on social media evoked a lot of criticism and disgust from people.

The local branch of the OIPA in Rome called on a ban on using fireworks and firecrackers for personal use, saying that they could be dangerous to animals.