SHOCKING! Human urine found in fake designer perfumes, investigation launched

Man arrested for selling fake perfume in expensive bottles | Photo: Pixabay

We often buy perfumes from wholesale vendors to save a few bucks. An incident has recently come to light where a businessman earned a fortune from selling perfumes at wholesale prices but the reality of his perfume will shock you.

A businessman in London has been arrested for selling urine in expensive perfume bottles. The police arrested the businessman from Manchester. In a raid, over 400 fake perfume bottles among seven tonnes of counterfeit clothing, accessories and wireless earphones.

The City of London force’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit raided two commercial premises in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, on Tuesday. The businessman was allegedly making his own perfume for a long time and earned a lot of money through this business. He would use expensive bottles and fill them with his own perfume and sell them at a wholesale price.

After a lab test, the perfumes were found to have many toxic chemicals including cyanide, and particles of human urine. Post this, the police issued a statement and warned people to be aware of fake perfumes that look exactly like the original. Investigation regarding the matter is being carried by the police.

The warning comes after £60,000 of bogus beauty products – with labels including Chanel, Armani, Dior and Hugo Boss – were seized by cops.

Earlier this week, officers caught another alleged fraudster during a patrol of the area, located in the Cheetham Hill district of Manchester. As they were speaking to members of the community, police noticed a man further down the road rushing to close the shutters in an attempt to evade detection.