Human rights activists, including Indians, stage demonstrations against China in Tokyo

Headlines

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 famous Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi NCR

Explainer: What is difference between 'lockdown' and 'controlled zone' in Delhi, imposed for G20 Summit?

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 famous Dahi Handi celebrations in Delhi NCR

Explainer: What is difference between 'lockdown' and 'controlled zone' in Delhi, imposed for G20 Summit?

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

HomeWorld

World

Human rights activists, including Indians, stage demonstrations against China in Tokyo

The protest was called at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is being criticized globally for a dictatorial style of working.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 07:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Several human rights activists of various nationalities, including Japanese, Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans and others, staged a demonstration against China at Hachiko statue near Shibuya station in Tokyo on Sunday.

The protest was called at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping is being criticized globally for a dictatorial style of working- a trait which is unbecoming of an aspiring world leader.

Since the past few years, it is quite evident that the highly ambitious Jinping is aggressively trying to expand and encroach territories of all its neighbours including Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Bhutan, South China Sea, East China Sea, either by force or by its multi-billion dollars worth Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and One Belt One Road (OROB) projects.

It is noteworthy, that while denying democracy to its citizens belonging to minority communities, Jinping is trying everything within his means to suppress the genuine voices of pro-democracy youth activists in Hong Kong which is beset with pro-democracy protests for over a year.

Until the 1950s, Tibet used to be a beautiful peace-loving Buddhist country which now has been swallowed by Chinese expansionism. On other hand, a highly advanced and progressive country such as Taiwan is also facing various pressure tactics from China and was recently denied representation at World Health Organisation (WHO) at China's behest- even though Taiwan was one of the two countries in South East Asia, other being Vietnam which put forward a brilliant counter-strategy to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Had the WHO paid heed to the early alarm raised by Taiwanese health authorities regarding COVID-19, the global devastation by Covid-19 would have been greatly mitigated and reduced. Within this context, Xi Jinping's surreptitious handling of COVID-19 and lack of transparency has raised eyebrows from all over the globe against him.

The entire world is joining hands and uniting in its fight against COVID-19 where many countries have exchanged medicines and other medical equipment - either at subsidized rates or free on humanitarian grounds.

Many countries have also complained about receiving faulty equipment including faulty test kits from China. This may be due to genuine quality control issues. However, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) under Jinping's leadership has been caught initiating unprovoked violence in Galwan valley, eastern Ladakh, and accused India of violating the agreement between New Delhi and Beijing. Based on various media reports and intelligence inputs, this bloody fight led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and perhaps more PLA soldiers, the exact numbers have been intentionally undisclosed by China.

This despicable behaviour of China has caught global attention and the need for a call for a more responsible democracy in China.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ravichandran Ashwin or Rahul Dravid? Cricket related question on KBC for Rs 12.5 lakh goes viral – Check Answer

This engineer turned his WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore company; how it caught Mukesh Ambani’s eye

PM Modi to depart for Jakarta on Wednesday for 20th ASEAN India Summit

Unlock Savings with CouponMoto: Your Gateway to Frugal Shopping

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE