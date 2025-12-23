HUGE SHOCKER! Trump flew on several flights of Jeffrey Epstein's private jet? Fresh DoJ files say...

Soon after releasing the latest files, the DoJ said said in a statement that some of the newly-released documents "contain untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump, adding that they were submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) "right before" the 2020 US presidential election.

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has released a fresh batch of documents concerning investigations into the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile social circle. The newly-released clutch of files has many references to the US President Donald Trump, who has denied having knowledge of Epstein's crimes. According to flight records of Epstein's private jet released by the DoJ, Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight flights during the 1990s.

One of the released documents contain an email stating: "Donald Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet many more times than has previously been reported (or that we were aware)." The message further says that Trump was a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including four flights with British socialite and Epstein's top accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. At times, he traveled with his second wife Marla Maples, daughter Tiffany, and son Eric, as per the email. It adds that on one flight in 1993, only Trump and Epstein were listed as passengers. On another flight, the only passengers were Trump, Epstein, and a 20-year-old whose name has not been revealed.

Soon after releasing the latest files, the DoJ said said in a statement that some of the newly-released documents "contain untrue and sensationalist claims" about Trump, adding that they were submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) "right before" the 2020 US presidential election. "To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already." The developments follows the release of a large batch of Epstein files by the DoJ over the weekend.