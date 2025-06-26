Indian-American Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary has shaken up New York City politics, the community members said, even as US President Donald Trump lashed out at the young lawmaker. Experts say the victory has “shaken up NYC politics" in many ways.

Indian-American Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic mayoral primary has shaken up New York City politics, the community members said, even as US President Donald Trump lashed out at the young lawmaker, calling him a “100% Communist Lunatic”. Mamdani, 33, son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, MAGA and Republican supporters have started sharing memes on Zohran Mamdani's victory. They posted a photoshopped or digitally manipulated picture of the Statue of Liberty covered in a black burqa.

US President Donald Trump criticises Mamdani’s victory

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” he said.

Sree Sreenivasan, CEO of Digimentors and long-time observer of media and politics, told PTI that Mamdani’s win has “shaken up NYC politics" in ways he has not seen in his four decades in the city. “But it’s also getting surprising national and international attention — people you'd never expect to have an opinion on the race are weighing in. The road to November will be fascinating. Nothing is guaranteed except it will be the most watched and commented-upon contest in the US till the 2028 presidential election,” he said.

Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra, citing Trump's comment on Mamdani, said a defunder of Police is a nominee. He added that this is an “SOS by NYC and a truly new Eric Adams has to step up.” Batra said that as a legal and law-abiding immigrant, like most immigrants before or after, “we came to America because we love her. We came to America to cherish it...None of us came to America to change it to become the land we left behind. And yes, as honourable members of the diaspora, we wished that the land we left behind would become durable American allies...”

