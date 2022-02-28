How world is evacuating its citizens from Ukraine, a comparative study

Even as there seems some panic among Indians over the stranded medical students in war-torn country of Ukraine, Indian government is relentlessly making efforts to reach out to the students there. 80,000 international students study in Ukraine, according to a data from Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science.

The largest number come from India, followed by Morocco, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Nigeria. So far, India's evacuation programme, Operation Ganga, has been the most active among all nations which have their citizens in Ukraine.

Here is a comparative study of the evacuation been conducted by various countries from Ukraine.

China (6,000 stranded nationals)

On February 24, China announced chartered flights for its nationals and requested its citizens leaving Kyiv to display signs of identification like Chinese flag.

On February 26, the Chinese embassy urged its citizens to 'refrain... from displaying signs of identification', days after telling to fix a Chinese flag to their vehicles.

On February 27, Chinese ambassador to Ukraine released a video message saying current conditions were too unsafe to evacuate citizens.

China has issued no travel advisories and no support mechanisms, while India has released contact numbers, advisories and support mechanisms.

The ambassador dispelled rumours that he had left Kyiv and reassured the Chinese nationals left stranded in the war-torn country.

The ambassador urged Chinese citizens to 'not quarrel with locals', after a number of unverified social media claims of rising hostility towards Chinese citizens.

India (20,000 stranded nationals)

The Chinese have postponed their evacuation plans while the Indian Operation Ganga is proceeding.

Flights from India into Ukraine's neighbouring countries are continuing to bring back Indians.

India has released contact numbers, advisories and support mechanisms and embassy is in full action.

Chinese nationals are being attacked in Ukraine but buses with the Indian flag are being given safe passage.

