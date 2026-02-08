How will US respond if Iran assassinates Donald Trump? Here's what the president said

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Trump added that the Islamic republic would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before."

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has "left instructions" to launch an unprecedented military action against Iran if the country succeeds in assassinating him. Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Trump added that the Islamic republic would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before." The US leader further said that he has been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time, but denied reports of Israeli intelligence warning him over an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him.

What did Trump say?

Trump said in the interview: "I have been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before." He added: "Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know."

US-Iran tensions flare up

President Donald Trump's remarks come amid recent reports of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US leader. In a separate statement on social media, Trump said that the US had agreed to continue talks with Iran following a request from Tehran. He, however, added that the ceasefire between the US and Iran was over. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on the online platform Truth Social. Trump's comments comes even as a Qatari delegation has arrived in Iran in an effort to ease ongoing tensions and resume peace talks between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).