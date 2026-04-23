How was US-Iran ceasefire extended? Iranians have viral video featuring Donald Trump that explains it all

The Iranian consulate in Hyderabad mocked Trump and his recent decision to extend a ceasefire at "Pakistan's request", explaining how it unfolded. Details here.

Not only with airstrikes, but Iran has also been waging a high-voltage social media conflict with the United States, as Iranians are leaving no stone unturned to criticise and ridicule US President Donald Trump while he keeps rambling on his Truth Social platform. In the latest social media assault, Iranians have uploaded an AI-generated video featuring Trump to explain how the US came to extend the ceasefire despite Iran's absence.

How US-Iran ceasefire been extended? Viral video explains

The Iranian consulate in Hyderabad mocked Trump and his recent decision to extend a ceasefire at "Pakistan's request". Posting the video, the consulate's official X handle wrote, "How was the ceasefire extended? The video is getting viral in Iran." In the 45-second AI-generated video, Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others are seen waiting for Iran's team at the negotiation table. However, the table was empty on the other side, but a caricature of Trump typing on Truth Social that the US is having very great negotiations with Iran.

The video then cuts to a SpongeBob SquarePants “2000 years later” meme showing an AI version of Trump growing frustrated at Iran’s absence, telling empty chairs that the US will bomb Iran if it doesn’t come to negotiate. Later, he asks about the vacant room where the Iranians are. The clip ends when an aide hands him a note telling him to be quiet. Iran says "Shut up, Trump", following which Trump announces he is extending the ceasefire on Pakistan's request.

Watch the viral video here:

How was the ceasefire extended?

The video is getting viral in Iran. pic.twitter.com/UCldpWjZMO April 22, 2026

US-Iran ceasefire extension: What happened in reality?

After the ceasefire expired on Wednesday, Trump said it would be extended indefinitely at Pakistan’s request, giving Iran’s leadership more time to draft a unified proposal to end the war. In response, Iran made lifting the US naval blockade a condition for returning to negotiations.