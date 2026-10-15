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How was Pakistan's Khwaja Asif embarrassed, ridiculed, and trolled because of Marilyn Monroe?

He posted it late at night at 11:04 PM on Tuesday. The post immediately triggered widespread criticism.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

How was Pakistan's Khwaja Asif embarrassed, ridiculed, and trolled because of Marilyn Monroe?
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Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was trolled on social media after engaging with an AI-generated image of Marilyn Monroe on X. The October 13 post, seen as engagement bait, showed the Hollywood icon in 1950s attire outside a vintage hotel amid classic cars and a valet.

The image asked users to spot an anachronism. Asif reposted it with a one-word reply — "Watch" — pointing to the modern smartwatch on Monroe's wrist, with a smiley emoji. He posted it late at night at 11:04 PM on Tuesday. The post immediately triggered widespread criticism.

Many questioned why the defence minister of a country facing insurgency, economic hardship and security challenges would focus public attention on Marilyn Monroe. Asif later deleted the original post, but screenshots and the quote-tweet continued to circulate, drawing hundreds of mocking comments.

A verified account belonging to Hasan wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the defence minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Afghan political commentator Burhanuddin was more direct, saying, "Khawaja! Stop drinking so early in the night. You're embarrassing Pakistan in front of the entire world! You have absolutely no sense of shame or decency."

Another user, Fatimah, wrote, "If you ever feel unqualified for your job, just remember the Minister of Defense is on social media doing strategic analysis on an AI-generated Marilyn Monroe."

The prevailing sentiment was summed up in a tweet: "Bro, at least act like the ministry you have. Embarrassing."

Journalist Nadir Baloch, formerly with Samaa TV, Dawn and ARY News, also joined in, explaining the puzzle in the comments: "The item in the picture that does not belong to the 1956 era is the modern smartwatch worn on her wrist." Fellow users promptly labelled him an "Investigative journalist".

The episode has highlighted the gap between the gravity of the defence portfolio and the minister's online conduct, leaving many Pakistanis questioning whether this was the best use of his public platform.

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