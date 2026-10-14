How was Hindu migrant worker spared despite insult to Prophet Muhammad in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of Sri Lankan Hindu migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa, who was convicted over a Facebook comment about Prophet Muhammad, following diplomatic and legal efforts by Sri Lanka.

he Saudi Arabian Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence handed to 24-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa over a Facebook comment considered insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism confirmed the development on Wednesday, October 14. According to the ministry, the Saudi Supreme Court set aside the death sentence on October 13.

The decision follows weeks of diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government to seek relief for Sivarasa.

How did Sivarasa get into trouble?

The case began after an incident during a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka in June.

A video showing a young Muslim man allegedly kicking a dog while Hindu pilgrims were present was shared on social media. The video led to an argument between users online.

During the exchange, another user posted derogatory remarks about a Hindu deity. Sivarasa responded in Tamil with a comment about Prophet Muhammad.

He deleted the comment soon after and also posted an apology video.

However, screenshots of the deleted comment were circulated online. Sivarasa's brother, Hamsidan, told the BBC that people in Sri Lanka later contacted his employer in Saudi Arabia about the post.

Saudi authorities subsequently seized Sivarasa's electronic devices and his social media accounts were deleted, according to reports.

Five-year sentence later changed to death penalty

On July 15, the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court sentenced Sivarasa to five years in prison and imposed a fine of three million Saudi riyals, around $800,000, over the Facebook comment. The sentence was later changed to a death penalty by the Saudi Court of Appeal on September 17.

The appeal court overturned the original prison sentence and fine and sentenced Sivarasa to death for blasphemy under Sharia law.

Sri Lanka steps up diplomatic efforts

After the death sentence was announced, the Sri Lankan government began diplomatic and legal efforts to challenge the ruling.

Six Sri Lankan MPs — Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, V Radhakrishnan, Jeevan Thondaman, Selvam Adaikalanathan and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam — wrote to the Saudi foreign minister on September 24 seeking mercy, according to Tamil Guardian.

Senior Buddhist leaders from the Ramanna Maha Nikaya and Amarapura Maha Nikaya, along with Hindu religious leaders, also submitted memoranda to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake seeking intervention, the report said.

Sri Lankan ambassador visited Sivarasa in prison

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad, visited Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison on October 8.

The prison is around 400 km east of Riyadh. The ambassador reportedly visited Sivarasa to check on his condition after he was allegedly assaulted by a fellow prisoner the previous week.

Sri Lankan authorities also assured Sivarasa's family that they would make every effort to secure a pardon. The government also offered to cover his legal expenses.

Legal team travelled to Saudi Arabia

A special Sri Lankan legal team travelled to Riyadh to pursue the appeal. The team included Additional Solicitor General Azad Navavi, President's Counsel Faizer Mustapha, President's Counsel Upul Kumarapperuma and attorney Hafeel Farisz, according to Newswire.

Sri Lanka's ambassador and embassy officials also worked with the legal team while engaging with Saudi authorities.

An appeal was filed before the Saudi Supreme Court on October 11. Two days later, on October 13, the court set aside the death sentence.

Will Sivarasa still serve five years in prison?

Although the death penalty has been overturned, Sivarasa's case is not completely resolved yet. Diplomatic sources told Newswire that it has not been confirmed whether he will still have to serve the original five-year prison sentence imposed under Saudi Arabia's anti-cybercrime law.

It is also not yet clear whether the entire conviction has been overturned.

Further clarification from Saudi authorities is awaited.