How underwater drone attack works? Indian killed after Iran targeted US-owned oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

WORLD
An Indian sailor was killed on March 11 in the ongoing Iran vs Israel-US war. The sailor was part of a crew on the US-owned tanker MT Safesea Vishnu. A total of 16 Indians were part of the crew.
The US-Iran war has turned the Gulf region into a warzone for two weeks now as the two warring parties intensify their attacks in key regions with Iran focusing on oil and energy targets. After closing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has been targeting ships and containers passing through and near it to block crucial supplies.
The US–Iran war appears to be intensifying by the day, with both sides adopting new tactics to gain the upper hand. Tehran is reportedly turning to a familiar strategy, deploying sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route used by oil-carrying vessels. By threatening shipping in the narrow passage, Iran appears to be trying to disrupt traffic and raise the cost of further US military action.
“On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place. Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” the Indian Embassy in Iraq posted on X.