This is Sheikh Tamim’s second visit to India, the first being in 2015. His trip comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and includes discussions on strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, technology, and investment

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, has arrived in India for a two-day official visit, marking an important step in the growing ties between the two nations. His visit, which began on February 17, includes high-profile meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as a grand ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Sheikh Tamim was born in 1980 and became the ruler of Qatar in 2013 after his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, abdicated the throne. He studied in London at the Harrow School before attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

As the Emir, Sheikh Tamim leads one of the wealthiest nations in the world, as Qatar has vast natural gas and oil reserves. According to reports, his personal fortune is estimated at $2.4 billion, while the ruling Al-Thani family’s total wealth is believed to be around $335 billion.

He is known for his extravagant lifestyle, with properties including the lavish Doha Royal Palace and a recently built estate in Oman. The Emir also owns The Katara, a luxury yacht worth $400 million, and has an impressive car collection featuring rare Bugattis, Ferraris, and Rolls-Royces.

Beyond his political and business interests, Sheikh Tamim is a major figure in the sports world. He founded Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) in 2004, which later acquired French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2011. More recently, in 2023, QSI bought a 21.7% stake in Portuguese club SC Braga.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised the strong historical ties between India and Qatar, stating that their relationship is based on “friendship, trust, and mutual respect.”