US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and global uncertainties have made the economies of the US and the world slow. In its latest report, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has shown a cut in the growth rate estimates. According to the organisation, the US economy in 2025 is expected to grow at a rate of 1.6 percent, which is starkly in contrast with the estimates of March 2025, which were 2.2 percent.

In unpleasant news, for 2026 as well, these estimates have decreased to 1.5 percent. The report also reveals that in the US, uncertainty in areas like trade policies, strict immigration rules, government workforce reductions, and tariffs have all contributed directly affect investment and consumption.

Global growth goes down

The OECD has also estimated a low growth rate for the global economy. According to the organisation, the global growth rate for 2025 and 2026 has been set at 2.9 percent. It was earlier estimated to be at 3.1 and 3 percent. OECD has attributed majority of this low growth rate in countries like US, Canada and Mexico as compared to other countries where it is projected still low.

The OECD report also reveals that the new tariff rate in the US to be implemented from May 2025 has lowered the confidence of both consumers and business sectors. Recently the American court had blocked the new tariff policies, but they have again been reinstated. Now, Donald Trump administration is planning to put a 50% tariff on steel. The Chief Economist of OECD, Alvaro Pereira, in an interview with CNBC said, “Almost every country has had to lower its growth forecast because uncertainty surrounding trade and policies has reached historic levels.”

The OECD has not only talked about the growth rate but also about inflation, which has gone up to alarming levels. In 2025, inflation in America will stay at 3.2 percent, which was earlier estimated at 2.8 percent, which can go up to 4 percent at the end of this year. This is mainly due to the increasing cost of goods impacted by tariffs on imports. But the decrease in commodity prices may give some relief.