How prepared is Pakistan in dealing with COVID-19?

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across the world, no country is absolutely safe from the virus's grip. In this backdrop, it is especially notable how Pakistan is preparing for the pandemic's onslaught, prepping its way through screening travellers at the country's points of entry and tracking returnees and pilgrim convoys from other countries.

According to a COVID-19 situation report released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, a few measures taken by Islamabad to tackle the coronavirus outbreak come to light:

Pakistan is screening travellers at the country's points of entry by air, land, and sea. At the same time, it is also engaged in COVID-19 surveillance/tracking for:

1) China Returnees

2) Iran Returnees

3) Pilgrim Convoys from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), and Gilgit Baltistan.

The country is also keeping a record of how many of these travellers have been quarantined, either at their residences or at official facilities sanctioned by Islamabad.

As Pakistan recorded a staggering number of 104 confirmed cases within just the span of 24 hours on May 20, an emergency decontamination procedure of the Secretariat and the Governor House in Sindh was ordered.

Total quarantine beds available nationally in Pakistan: 23,557Total number of designated tertiary care hospitals in Pakistan: 35Total isolation beds available in Pakistan 2,942Total number of testing facilities available in Pakistan: 15

As of 3:30 PM on Sunday, there have been a total of 645 positive cases of COVID-19 infection reported in Pakistan, while the death toll stands at 3.

Globally, there are 308,615 cases of infection reported worldwide, while the global death toll has now crossed 13,000.