How phone numbers of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Donald Trump's son leaked; who's behind this?

The private phone numbers of several high-profile leaders, including the Australian Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump's son, have been leaked on internet. The phone numbers of Donald Trump Jr, Anthony Albanese and several other politicians including Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, have been listed on a website.

As authorities in Australia have vowed to investigate the matter, the question arises who is behind the phone number leak? Here's what we know.

Who leaked the phone numbers?

According to a report by Firstpost, the numbers have been listed on a US-based website founded by Australian venture capital money. It is run by a former University of New South Wales student. Describing itself as a ‘data intelligence’ firm, the website claims to allow users access to the contact information of over 300 million professionals around the world.

The website claims that it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to fetch information from across social media platforms including, LinkedIn. The firm says that the information can be used for various purposes such as business sales, marketing and more. It allows its users to access unlimited searches. Those with subscription can access more.

The website also lists contact details of several other high-profile leaders such as former US President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. Pertinent to note that it is unclear whether the details posted on the site are accurate.

Meanwhile, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) has got in touch with the website to remove the Prime Minister Albanese's number. The AFP, in a statement, said it is "an offence to use a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence" in Australia, adding it would take "swift action against those who violate the law".