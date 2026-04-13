How peace talks with US collapsed 'inches away from deal? Reveals Iran's Foreign Minister

Hrithik Roshan admits 'India lost a gem' with Asha Bhosle's demise, remembers legendary singer emotionally: 'Always looking after my best interest'
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled for skipping queue at airport, furious netizens ask 'who the hell is she?', fans defend
Sensex falls over 1600 points, Nifty below 24000; market crash wipes out Rs 8 lakh crore amid failed US-Iran negotiations; key triggers
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Did 'Beerbiceps' confirm relationship with influencer amid rift with Samay Raina? Watch video
Iran says 'If you fight, we will fight' as Trump prepares to blockade ports starting from Monday
Hungarian Election: Viktor Orban, close ally of Trump, Putin, loses to Peter Magyar marking an end of 16-year
US-Iran peace talks: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian open to deal if Washington drops 'totalitarianism'
Gold, silver prices today, April 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Viral video: Asha Bhosle admitted 'jeevan yahi khatam hona chaiye', wished to die after going to this place, revealed how faith in God caused miracle
Faridabad's Budhaina village set for major overhaul with Rs 14 crore development plan, sewer, road worse to be fixed
WORLD
High-level negotiations between Iran and the United States have ended without an agreement, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment, saying the talks failed "just inches away" from a deal. Araghchi emphasised that Iran had approached the negotiations with good faith, but the US position was marred by "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" at a crucial stage
High-level negotiations between Iran and the United States have ended without an agreement, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment, saying the talks failed "just inches away" from a deal. Araghchi emphasised that Iran had approached the negotiations with good faith, but the US position was marred by "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" at a crucial stage
He said Iran engaged in good faith during the discussions but faced "maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockade" from the US side, which led to the collapse of the talks.
In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned. Good will begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity."
In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2026
But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.
Zero lessons earned
Good will begets good will.
Enmity begets enmity.
The Iranian delegation had engaged in discussions for 21 hours, but the talks broke down due to US "excessive demands."
The main disagreements centered on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear rights. The US had pushed for conditions that it could not achieve during the war, which Iran rejected. The talks ended without even a basic framework, with disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear policy, and other matters blocking any agreement.
US Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation, said the talks ended without a satisfactory agreement. He noted that the terms put forward by Washington were not accepted by Iran. "We have not yet reached an agreement acceptable to the Iranian side," Vance said, highlighting the continued deadlock.