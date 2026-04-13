How peace talks with US collapsed 'inches away from deal? Reveals Iran's Foreign Minister

High-level negotiations between Iran and the United States have ended without an agreement, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment, saying the talks failed "just inches away" from a deal. Araghchi emphasised that Iran had approached the negotiations with good faith, but the US position was marred by "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" at a crucial stage

High-level negotiations between Iran and the United States have ended without an agreement, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed disappointment, saying the talks failed "just inches away" from a deal. Araghchi emphasised that Iran had approached the negotiations with good faith, but the US position was marred by "maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade" at a crucial stage

He said Iran engaged in good faith during the discussions but faced "maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockade" from the US side, which led to the collapse of the talks.

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned. Good will begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity."

In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war.



But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.



Zero lessons earned



Good will begets good will.

Enmity begets enmity. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2026

The Iranian delegation had engaged in discussions for 21 hours, but the talks broke down due to US "excessive demands."

Key issues remain unresolved

The main disagreements centered on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear rights. The US had pushed for conditions that it could not achieve during the war, which Iran rejected. The talks ended without even a basic framework, with disagreements over the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear policy, and other matters blocking any agreement.

US response

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation, said the talks ended without a satisfactory agreement. He noted that the terms put forward by Washington were not accepted by Iran. "We have not yet reached an agreement acceptable to the Iranian side," Vance said, highlighting the continued deadlock.