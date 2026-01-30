FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

How Pakistan Army suppresses dissent: Besides Imran Khan these people languish in jail

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s jailed former PM, has been denied visitors for over five weeks, halting his communication with the outside world.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

How Pakistan Army suppresses dissent: Besides Imran Khan these people languish in jail
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has not seen any visitors in over five weeks, according to his political party. His family claims the restrictions are intended to prevent his words from reaching the public, blaming the country’s military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, a charge the government denies. Officials say meetings were halted because Khan allegedly broke jail rules prohibiting political discussions.

Limited Communication Sparks Concern

Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 on corruption convictions he calls politically motivated, last met a lawyer over five weeks ago for only eight minutes. Family members, including his sister Aleema Khanum, say this prolonged isolation violates his basic rights to legal counsel and family contact. Khan’s statements, previously shared via his X account after jail meetings, have been critical of the government and the military, giving directions to his party and supporters. With visits suspended, this flow of communication has been interrupted.

Wider Crackdown on Dissent

Observers warn that Khan’s case is part of a broader pattern of shrinking space for dissent in Pakistan. Last weekend, human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband were sentenced to ten years in prison for sharing posts critical of the state. Amnesty International condemned the move, calling for an end to 'coercive tactics used to silence dissent and intimidate those who defend human rights.'

Journalists, analysts, and human rights advocates report an increasing number of restrictions on free expression. Media professionals describe a climate of self-censorship, with TV channels instructed not to show Khan or discuss certain military-linked topics. HRCP staff have faced harassment and obstacles in organising events.

Military Influence and Political Tensions

Khan’s initial rise to power was supported by Pakistan’s military, but the relationship deteriorated after he was ousted via a no-confidence vote in 2022. Many analysts, including Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council, see the military’s influence as a key factor in limiting political freedom, warning that Pakistan risks sliding toward authoritarianism under civilian government.

While the government maintains that civilian authorities are in charge, critics argue that the military’s dominance restricts debate and dissent. As the space for protest and free expression narrows, Pakistan faces increasing scrutiny from international human rights organisations and its own citizens.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
