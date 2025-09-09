How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world
WORLD
From Nepal’s social media ban to China’s Great Firewall, countries worldwide are tightening control over digital platforms. Whether to stop misinformation, enforce cultural norms, or silence dissent, restrictions are reshaping the internet into a more fragmented and controlled space.
The promise of social media as a space for free expression is rapidly diminishing. On September 8, 2025, Nepal became the latest hot topic when the former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government banned 16 popular platforms, triggering violent protests that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured. While the unrest is tied to corruption and inequality, the blackout has drawn global attention to a worrying trend: governments tightening their grip on digital platforms.
From Asia to the Middle East, many governments have turned to social media bans to control political discourse in their countries. Some restrictions are temporary, imposed during elections or unrest, while others are permanent and rooted in censorship laws. The stated reasons vary, from stopping misinformation, protecting national security, to upholding “moral values” of the country - but the goals often converge on silencing dissent and shaping narratives.
From Nepal's latest social media to Brazil's ban on X, the message is clear: governments are increasingly willing to curtail digital freedoms. Whether in the name of security, morality, or political stability, the online world is being reshaped into a fragmented space where control rests firmly with the state. For billions of users, the question now is not just how to connect, but whether they will be allowed to at all.
