How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world

From Nepal’s social media ban to China’s Great Firewall, countries worldwide are tightening control over digital platforms. Whether to stop misinformation, enforce cultural norms, or silence dissent, restrictions are reshaping the internet into a more fragmented and controlled space.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 06:15 PM IST

How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world
The promise of social media as a space for free expression is rapidly diminishing. On September 8, 2025, Nepal became the latest hot topic when the former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government banned 16 popular platforms, triggering violent protests that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured. While the unrest is tied to corruption and inequality, the blackout has drawn global attention to a worrying trend: governments tightening their grip on digital platforms.

A global pattern of restrictions

From Asia to the Middle East, many governments have turned to social media bans to control political discourse in their countries. Some restrictions are temporary, imposed during elections or unrest, while others are permanent and rooted in censorship laws. The stated reasons vary, from stopping misinformation, protecting national security, to upholding “moral values” of the country - but the goals often converge on silencing dissent and shaping narratives.

Key examples around the world

  • China operates its “Great Firewall,” blocking Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram while tightly monitoring domestic platforms like WeChat and Weibo.
  • India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in 2020, citing data security risks. The move cut off millions of users from one of the country’s most popular platforms.
  • North Korea allows only a state-run intranet, leaving ordinary citizens cut off from the global web.
  • Iran continues to block Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, though citizens use VPNs at personal risk.
  • Brazil recently suspended X (formerly Twitter) for failing to comply with disinformation laws during elections.
  • Australia has meanwhile taken a different approach, announcing the world’s first blanket ban on social media use for children under 16.
  • Turkey and Russia pressure platforms to store local data and remove “illegal” content, giving governments more leverage over online speech.
  • Saudi Arabia and the UAE permit social media but enforce strict monitoring. Content critical of rulers or religious norms can lead to arrest.

​The shrinking digital space

​From Nepal's latest social media to Brazil's ban on X, the message is clear: governments are increasingly willing to curtail digital freedoms. Whether in the name of security, morality, or political stability, the online world is being reshaped into a fragmented space where control rests firmly with the state. For billions of users, the question now is not just how to connect, but whether they will be allowed to at all.

ALSO READ: Nepal protest: Fresh clash seeks PM Oli's resignation; India issues advisory for Indian nationals amid curfew in Kathmandu

