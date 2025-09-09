How Nepal Gen-Z protests put PM KP Sharma Oli in the spotlight? Know more about the veteran communist leader, politician

Know about the Nepalese PM who is at the centre of the country's Gen-Z uprising. Here's how his communist ideology led him to lead the country.

Nepal is amid a massive protest led by the Gen-Z youth, who are demanding political accountability, job opportunities and systemic reforms. At the heart of this political storm is Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, the seasoned communist leader who has long dominated Nepal’s political landscape.

Who is KP Sharma Oli?

Oli was born on February 22, 1952 in the Terhathum district of eastern Nepal. Orphaned at a young age, he was drawn to communist ideology during his teenage years. His activism led to his arrest in 1973 and he spent 14 years in prison.

After Nepal restored democracy in 1990, Oli rose swiftly through the ranks of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist). He went on to hold key posts, including Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, before eventually becoming party chairman. Known for his fiery speeches, nationalist rhetoric, and sharp wit, Oli built a reputation as one of Nepal’s most influential leaders.

Oli’s first stint as Prime Minister, from 2015 to 2016, was not without controversy. It coincided with one of the country’s toughest phases—the Indian border blockade following the promulgation of Nepal’s new constitution. His push for stronger ties with China during that crisis marked a turning point in Nepal’s foreign policy.

Stints as PM

He then returned to power in 2018 with a strong majority, following the merger of his party with the Maoist Centre. In his second term, infrastructure and development were in focus, but it also attracted criticism for authoritarian tendencies, internal rifts and poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oli was eventually removed from office in 2021 after a series of political and constitutional battles. He again assumed the PM's office on July 15, 2024.

Despite health challenges—including multiple kidney transplants—Oli continues to play an active role in politics. Married to Radhika Shakya, he remains a central figure in CPN (UML) and a powerful voice in Nepal’s political discourse.

As Nepal’s youth take to the streets in unprecedented numbers, Oli embodies the status quo they want to change.