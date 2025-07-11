How much will US visa cost for Indian tourists, students from 2026? Applicants will have to pay Rs...

This is more than 2.5 times the present cost. Student and work visa applicants will also see a major rise in their expenses.

Starting 2026, Indian travellers heading to the United States for tourism, study, or work will have to pay significantly more for their visas. This is due to a new Visa Integrity Fee of $250 (about Rs 21,400), announced by US President Donald Trump as part of his recently signed 900-page legislation, One Big Beautiful Bill, on July 4.

The new surcharge will be added to the existing cost of most non-immigrant US visas, such as B-1/B-2 (tourist and business), F and M (student), H-1B (work), and J (exchange visitor) categories. Only diplomatic visa applicants under categories A and G will be exempt from this fee.

Currently, a US tourist visa costs $185, or around Rs 15,800. Once the new fee and other charges like the I-94 ($24) and ESTA ($13) are included, the total cost will jump to approximately $472, or over Rs 40,500. This is more than 2.5 times the present cost. Student and work visa applicants will also see a major rise in their expenses.

The Visa Integrity Fee is non-refundable in most cases and must be paid at the time of visa issuance. However, it may be returned if the applicant follows all visa rules—such as leaving the US within five days of visa expiry or legally changing their immigration status. If any rule is broken, the refund will not apply.

The US government says the aim of this fee is to improve national security and encourage legal behaviour among foreign nationals. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will oversee this policy and may increase the fee every year based on inflation.

In addition to the visa fee, the bill also includes a 1% tax on international money transfers. This means Indians working in the US may have to pay more when sending money back to India.