NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been on the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months, far longer than their original eight-day mission. Technical issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft delayed their return, but now, they are expected to come back to Earth no earlier than March 19 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

According to reports, despite their extended stay, Williams and Wilmore will not receive extra overtime pay. According to retired astronaut Cady Coleman, NASA astronauts are federal employees, so their time in space is considered part of their regular work. They do receive a small daily stipend of $4 (Rs 347) for incidentals, which means after 287 days in space, they will get an additional $1,148 (Rs 1 lakh) each.

Both astronauts are in the GS-15 pay grade, the highest level for federal employees, earning between $125,133 - $162,672 (Rs 1.08 crore - Rs 1.41 crore) per year. For their nine-month mission, they will receive a prorated salary of $93,850 - $122,004 (Rs 81 lakh - Rs 1.05 crore). Adding their incidental pay, their total earnings will be $94,998 - $123,152 (Rs 82 lakh - Rs 1.06 crore).

NASA has finally approved a return mission. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon has already docked onto the ISS, bringing four new astronauts.

Now, Williams and Wilmore are preparing for their long-awaited journey home, marking the end of their unexpected extended mission in space.