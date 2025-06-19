The high cost of Israel’s defensive interceptor systems has become a growing concern, especially after recent missile and drone attacks from Iran.

Israel is running low on Arrow interceptor missiles, which are crucial for defending against long-range ballistic missile attacks. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the shortage could seriously impact Israel’s ability to protect itself if the conflict with Iran continues. The high cost of Israel’s defensive interceptor systems has become a growing concern, especially after recent missile and drone attacks from Iran. Due to frequent use, the stock of these interceptors is depleting rapidly. Defending against such attacks every night is costing Israel a huge amount of money — something Pakistan can’t even imagine.

Israel’s multi-layered air defense system includes three types of interceptors, each designed to tackle different threats and each coming at a different cost:

1. Arrow System: Designed to intercept high-altitude, long-range ballistic missiles. It is the most effective against Iranian missile threats and also the most expensive system in Israel’s arsenal.

2. David’s Sling: Targets medium- to long-range threats such as large rockets and cruise missiles.

3. Iron Dome: Built to counter short-range threats like rockets and drones.

Due to continuous use of these interceptors — especially the costly Arrow missiles — Israel is spending a massive amount on defense each night. As per Israeli financial daily The Marker, the country is shelling out up to $285 million per night (over Rs 2,300 crore) to neutralise Iranian missile attacks.

This growing financial and supply pressure is raising alarms in both Tel Aviv and Washington, as Israel looks for ways to maintain its defense capabilities while managing the rising costs and shrinking missile stock.