How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get? Know here

In October every year, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announces the Nobel Prizes for outstanding achievements in Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Economic Sciences and Peace. On Tuesday, it announced the Nobel Prize in Physics to John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M. Martinis for research into quantum mechanical tunnelling. The researchers will now be formally awarded the prize at a ceremony on December 10, the death anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel. But what do the Nobel Prize laureates receive?

Nobel Prize medal

According to the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, each laureate shall be presented with a gold medal. The front of the Nobel Prize medals depicts Alfred Nobel. The image on the reverse varies according to the institution awarding the prize.

How much money does a Nobel Prize winner get?

A Nobel Prize can be awarded to up to three laureates who share the prize money. Nobel Prizes come with a prize amount of 11 million Swedish crowns (USD 1.2 million) or Rs 10 crore.

Nobel Prize diploma

Noebl laureates also get a diploma. Each Nobel Prize diploma is a unique work of art where the design is decided by the prize-awarding bodies. The literature diploma is written on parchment, i.e. specially treated leather, using largely the same technique as those of medieval book illustrators. The diplomas given to the other laureates are produced on specially ordered handmade paper.