How much has Donald Trump spent on US-Iran War? President asks for Dollar 200 billion more

The heavy use of advanced missiles and naval assets is proving to be a costlier affair for the United States in the Iran war despite no big ground deployment so far.

The conflict in the Middle East is set to enter its fourth week after Israel and the US jointly struck Iran on February 28, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Now, Washington is reportedly seeking an additional $200 billion in funding to sustain the ongoing Iran war and add to weapon inventories. Unlike the 2003 Iraq War, when a large ground army was in place, the current war is costing way more when adjusted for today's prices.

In the Iraq war, more than 1.5 lakh US troops, tanks, and allied forces were involved; however, the current Iran war does not have a similar ground deployment, as the use of weapons like long-range missiles has made it far more expensive.

Even reports of a good number of US Patriot air defence missiles moving from Europe to the Middle East surfaced as the US is steadily diverting its resources in the region.

According to a report by AP, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, ''The US military has more than enough munitions, ammo, and weapons stockpiles to achieve the goals of Operation Epic Fury laid out by President Trump — and beyond.''

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with the BBC, revealed that the US produces only 60-65 Patriot missiles per month, which is approximately 700-800 per year, and nearly 800 such missiles were used on the very first day against Iran.

Meanwhile, this funding request is more likely to face strong opposition in the US Congress as Washington's objectives in the Iran war have shifted several times, from targeting the nuclear sites to naval assets and proxy groups, which has created confusion over its overall strategy.