How many wars has Donald Trump stopped so far? US president claims...

WORLD
Donald Trump, 79, has been involved in mediation efforts concerning several conflicts around the world as he has repeatedly toyed with the idea of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. Read on to know more on this.
United States President Donald Trump continues to claim credit for stopping a number of wars around the world since taking charge of his second term this January. He has added a new entry to the list, taking the count to seven, which includes the India-Pakistan conflict of May. Trump, 79, has been involved in mediation efforts concerning several conflicts around the world as he has repeatedly toyed with the idea of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said he has stopped seven wars so far, adding that four were resolved through trade tariffs. He has added to his list the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which he has been mediating to resolve. "I thought that of the seven that we settled, this was going to be the easiest, but you never (know) what happens in a war," the US president said of the yearslong war in Ukraine. In recent days, Trump has separately met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of his efforts to bring an end to the war.
Trump has claimed dozens of times that he stopped the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year, even though New Delhi has dismissed the claim. For the rest of his "wars ended" list, Trump includes the Israel-Iran conflict, the Egypt-Ethiopia dispute, the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement, the peace treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the Thailand-Cambodia border clashes. Trump seems to desperately want to win a Nobel Peace Prize and has also received several nominations for it, including from Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir.