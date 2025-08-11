Twitter
How many journalists have been killed in Hamas-Israel War so far? Did Israel target them deliberately? CPJ, IFJ accuse IDF of...

The CPJ and the IFJ have accused the Israel Defence Force of deliberately targeting and killing the journalists covering the ongoing Hamas-Israel War in the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, Israel has accused Anas al-Sharif of being a Hamas operative who “posed as a journalist”.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

Al Jazeera Journalist killed in Gaza Strip during Hamas-Israel War. (File Image)

How many journalists have been killed in the ongoing Hamas-Israel War in the Gaza Strip so far? This question became evident after reporter Anas al-Sharif and four other staff members of Al Jazeera were killed in Israel's air strike on the journalists' tent in Gaza City. Confirming the killing of its journalists, the Qatar-based news channel named those killed as: correspondents Anas-al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammad Noufal and Moamen Aliwa. However, this was not the first time that journalists have been killed in the Gaza conflict. Not only journalists, but also their family members have been killed. Most of the journalists were killed while doing their duty on the field, and some of them were targeted. 

How many journalists have been killed in Gaza?

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), 178 journalists, including 176 Palestinian and 2 Israeli, were killed as of June 12, 2025. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) counted 174 journalists, including 170 Palestinian and 4 Israeli, as of June 5, 2025. If today's count is added, it can be said safely that 183 journalists have been killed in the Gaza conflict so far. 

Does IDF target journalists intentionally?

Earlier in 2024, the CPJ said, "Israel's war on Gaza is more deadly to journalists than any previous war." The organisation also said that the Israeli airstrikes had additionally damaged or destroyed an estimated 48 media facilities in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict. In what may be called a big accusation against the Jewish state, Reporters Without Borders reported that the Israeli army intentionally targeted Palestinian journalists. Similarly, the UK-based 'The Guardian' reported that, contrary to international law, Israel had targeted Hamas-affiliated Palestinian journalists despite their non-involvement in combat. It was reported in 2023 that about 75% of journalists killed worldwide were Palestinians, who had died in Israel’s war in Gaza. 

 

Were journalists' family members targeted?

If media reports are to be believed, nine family members of CNN producer Ibrahim Dahman were killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza on December 4, 2024. In an attack on the home of journalist Anas al-Sharif on December 11, his father was killed. In an IDF air attack on January 8, 2024, the mother of Al Arabiya journalist Ahmad al-Batta and the wife and children of journalist Sameer Radi were killed.

