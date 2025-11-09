FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end US government shutdown?

The chamber is scheduled to meet again on Sunday after adjourning early on Saturday night.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end US government shutdown?
With no sign of a deal to end the government shutdown, the US Senate met in a rare Saturday session to try to find a breakthrough. Lawmakers adjourned on Saturday night and will return on Sunday. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that the Senate will keep meeting until the government reopens.
 
Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, but they cannot end the shutdown without help from Democrats. To move forward on a funding bill, 60 votes are needed under Senate rules. That means Republicans must secure at least seven Democratic votes unless they change the rules.

Why the numbers matter

The Senate filibuster rule requires 60 votes to advance most bills, including those that fund the government. Due to this rule, Republicans must collaborate with Democrats to pass a temporary funding measure to reopen federal agencies.
 
So far, efforts to reach a bipartisan agreement have been unsuccessful. Democrats have rejected Republican proposals, while Republicans rejected a plan from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. According to reports, Republicans also pushed for a one-year extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies in exchange for reopening the government.
 
Senate Majority Leader John Thune continues to defend the filibuster, arguing the Senate should keep its rules in place. Former President Donald Trump, however, has urged Republicans to use the “nuclear option” to end the filibuster completely. Many Republican senators have resisted the idea, warning it could hurt them in the future when they are not in power.

What options do Republicans have?

Republicans have three main choices:
1. Secure at least seven Democratic votes,
2. Offer policy concessions to win Democratic support, or
3. Attempt to change the filibuster rules.
 
While Republicans technically control the chamber, their majority is not enough to pass funding on their own. Until a deal is reached, or the rules are changed, the shutdown will continue.
