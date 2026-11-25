Nick Bostrom says if ageing is stopped, humans could live around 1,400 years, but it is maths for now, not medical reality.

Former Oxford professor Nick Bostrom believes humans could live up to 1,400 years if ageing is stopped. He says superintelligent AI could make this possible by speeding up medical research. It sounds like science fiction, but his calculation is based on simple maths.

How did he get the number 1,400?

According to Bostrom's 2026 study, death risk might remain at the young-adult level of 0.07% annually if ageing is eliminated. According to that computation, the average lifetime is almost 1,400 years. Since accidents might still result in death, it does not imply immortality. In contrast, Jeanne Calment, the oldest known human, lived to be 122 years old.

What could AI do for our health?

Bostrom says superintelligent AI could speed up medicine, helping cure Alzheimer’s, improve cancer treatment, and repair damaged cells and organs. He gives an example: "Imagine curing Alzheimer’s disease by regrowing the lost neurons in the patient’s brain.”

AI can help scientists better comprehend biology and test theories more quickly, but it won't provide a miracle cure. Ageing clocks, cell reprogramming, and the removal of damaged cells are already being studied, but quantifying ageing does not reverse it, and artificial intelligence has not yet demonstrated a significant influence on actual medications.

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Is this real or just a theory?

Bostrom also says delaying AI could cost lives. “Every year that we delay it, we have millions and millions of people dying,” he says. He says it is like a risky operation for a serious illness. Waiting can make it safer, but the patient is still in danger. WHO says people live for about 73 years on average, but only about 63 of those years are healthy. So, living 1,400 years is just maths right now. There is still no real treatment to stop ageing.