How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert

From rising stock markets to falling fuel prices, the world woke up on Monday with a piece of good news after US President Donald Trump announced that the peace deal had been confirmed with Iran, ending three months of escalation in the Middle East.

Ever since the US President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement with Iran, aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, including a ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and further negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme. However, with several key issues still unresolved, questions remain over whether all parties will comply with the agreement and how long it can hold.

What led to peace deal after three months of escalations ?

While speaking to a popular geopolitical expert and a YouTuber, Aadi Achint, who runs a channel named DEF Tallks with Aadi, elaborated on what led to this peace deal after three months of escalation in the region.

Firstly, talking about the US, he said that the United States had no other option than to engage in dialogue with Iran and take a pause from the conflict. However, he also said that the current agreement may be aimed at de-escalation rather than ending tensions permanently, leaving open the possibility of renewed friction between the two countries in the future.

As per the expert, while President Trump is under a lot of pressure due to rising inflation in the United States due to the ongoing war, the US is also making money due to high crude oil prices.

On the Iran front, he argued that the country also appears keen to take a break from the conflict, allowing it time to regroup, rebuild its resources, and strengthen its position amid concerns over potential future escalations.

Israel remains the wildcard

Apart from them, Aadi Achint also highlighted the most important player in this equation, Israel. He argued that Israel may not necessarily be on the same page as the other two parties and can launch military strikes against targets in Iran or Lebanon if it believes its security is under threat, making its role crucial to the future of the framework agreement.