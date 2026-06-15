FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East dynamics

Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal, and these regions in next 7 days, check weather update in Delhi, NCR

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal in next 7 days

‘You become Third World Country’: US President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism

President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism with new remark

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

DNA India EnglishHomeWorld

WORLD

How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert

From rising stock markets to falling fuel prices, the world woke up on Monday with a piece of good news after US President Donald Trump announced that the peace deal had been confirmed with Iran, ending three months of escalation in the Middle East.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 11:28 PM IST

How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert
Questions remain over the future of the US-Iran agreement (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ever since the US President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement with Iran, aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East, including a ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and further negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme. However, with several key issues still unresolved, questions remain over whether all parties will comply with the agreement and how long it can hold.

 

What led to peace deal after three months of escalations?

 

While speaking to a popular geopolitical expert and a YouTuber, Aadi Achint, who runs a channel named DEF Tallks with Aadi, elaborated on what led to this peace deal after three months of escalation in the region.

 

Firstly, talking about the US, he said that the United States had no other option than to engage in dialogue with Iran and take a pause from the conflict. However, he also said that the current agreement may be aimed at de-escalation rather than ending tensions permanently, leaving open the possibility of renewed friction between the two countries in the future.

 

As per the expert, while President Trump is under a lot of pressure due to rising inflation in the United States due to the ongoing war, the US is also making money due to high crude oil prices.

 

On the Iran front, he argued that the country also appears keen to take a break from the conflict, allowing it time to regroup, rebuild its resources, and strengthen its position amid concerns over potential future escalations.

Israel remains the wildcard

Apart from them, Aadi Achint also highlighted the most important player in this equation, Israel. He argued that Israel may not necessarily be on the same page as the other two parties and can launch military strikes against targets in Iran or Lebanon if it believes its security is under threat, making its role crucial to the future of the framework agreement.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East dynamics
Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal, and these regions in next 7 days, check weather update in Delhi, NCR
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal in next 7 days
‘You become Third World Country’: US President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism
President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism with new remark
How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert
How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert
Why was Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's adviser detained at Delhi airport for over two hours?
Why was Bangladesh PM Rahman's aide detained at Delhi airport?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement