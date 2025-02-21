Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting between senior US officials, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Russian delegation led by Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov on February 18, 2025.

Saudi Arabia hosted a meeting between senior US officials, led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Russian delegation led by Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov on February 18, 2025. Both sides agreed to explore opportunities – especially in the economic sphere -- which would arise out of ending the Russia-Ukraine war. While Ukrainian President Zelensky expressed his displeasure at being excluded from the talks, held on February 18, 2025, US President Donald Trump said, “..Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it three years [ago] – you should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”

It remains to be seen as to how these talks progress and whether any acceptable solution can be found to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US-Saudi Arabia ties under Trump likely to strengthen

What is interesting to note is that these talks are being held at Saudi Arabia. The fact, that Saudi Arabia has been chosen as the venue for US-Russia talks and Trump is likely to meet with Putin in Riyadh, clearly reiterates the point that while Saudi-US relations may have witnessed a downhill slope during the Biden administration, under Trump they are likely to flourish.

Trump after his 90-minute conversation with Russian President, Vladimir Putin earlier this month had stated that the first meeting between both leaders would be in Saudi Arabia. It is expected, that these talks will be held sometime later this month.

In recent years apart from introducing important domestic social reforms the Gulf Nation has been focusing on enhancing its international image. Apart from domestic policy changes, it has also sought to become pro-active in diplomacy and has walked a fine balance between Russia and the US, in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as have many Middle Powers. Former US President, Joe Biden after taking over as US President had initially taken a tough stance vis-à-vis Saudi Arabia and had dubbed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) as a ‘pariah’ and had condemned his human rights record. In August 2022, Biden during his Middle East tour made a stop-over at Saudi Arabia. One of the objectives of Biden’s tour was to get Saudi Arabia to increase oil production, though Riyadh did not agree.

Saudi Arabia’s possible role in stabilizing the Middle East?

Within the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is important for several reasons. First, Trump will want normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The Biden administration had been pushing for this, but in the aftermath of the Middle East conflict, which began October 2023, Riyadh had categorically called for an end to the conflict and the acceptance of Palestinian statehood. In a statement on x, earlier this month, the Saudi Foreign Ministry had said, “Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that”

Trump’s recent announcement regarding Gaza and his proposal to create a “Riviera in the Middle East" by expelling Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries has been criticised by Saudi Arabia. Riyadh is holding a summit of Arab states on February 21, 2025 to come up with an alternative to Trump’s proposal.

Egypt has come up with an alternative plan whereby Hamas will be formally excluded from governance of the region.

While commenting on his country’s plan for Gaza’s reconstruction, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty said that Egypt is "working on drawing up a comprehensive multi-phase plan for Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction, ensuring Palestinians remain in their own homeland without being threatened with displacement".

Second, Saudi Arabia could also emerge as an intermediary between US and Iran. While during Trump’s previous tenure Saudi Arabia and Iran shared strained ties, since March 2023 there has been a thaw between both countries after they re-established diplomatic ties via an agreement brokered by China. So far, Trump has given mixed signals vis-à-vis Iran, but the US would not want Iran to get a nuclear weapon. Given its improved ties with Iran, the GCC member state could play a potential role in calming tempers between Tehran and Washington DC

While Saudi Arabia may have re-oriented its foreign policy by cultivating strong ties with China and Russia and reducing tensions with Iran it clearly understands the importance of robust ties with the US. MBS who shares a good personal rapport with Trump and understands the US President committed investment and trade to the tune of $600 billion in the US during a telephonic conversation held with Trump last month.

Conclusion

The hosting of important diplomatic events is also important in the context of Saudi Arab’s attempts at bolstering it’s ‘Soft Power’ on the one hand and sending out a clear message that it will strive to follow a balanced foreign policy in an increasingly complex world order. While there is no doubt that ultimately it is substance which matters, but the importance of symbolism cannot be underplayed and the fact that Saudi Arabia is a venue for talks between US and Russia is important.