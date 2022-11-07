How Indian hackers are targeting hundreds linked with Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022

Representational image

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is being held in Qatar this year and is being eagerly awaited by millions of football fans across the globe. While the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 remains awaited, Indian hackers are targeting the officials associated with the game.

An Indian hacking gang has targeted the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, involving the top officials and workers linked with the event in phishing scams, according to an investigation by British journalists ahead of the football tournament.

Just as the Qatari government furiously denied it had played any part in commissioning the eavesdropping, an investigative report in Britain’s Sunday Times revealed a huge Indian hacking gang has been spying on journalists, lawyers, and other important officials.

It has been alleged that the Qatari authorities hired an Indian hacking gang to spy on several important personalities ahead of the World Cup 2022, including a dozen lawyers, journalists, and famous people from 2019, according to AFP reports.

One of the most notable personalities hacked during the World Cup 2022 season is Michel Platini, the former head of European football. As per AFP, Plantini has hacked ahead of talks with French police about World Cup-related graft claims.

As per sources, the hacking was masterminded by a 31-year-old accountancy firm employee, who has denied all claims of being involved in the controversy. The employee, who is based in Gurugram, allegedly ensnared their targets using "phishing" techniques to gain access to their email inboxes, and at times their personal computers.

Though the reports are not confirmed yet, it has been alleged that the people hacked by the Indian group to gain access into the internal dealings of the officials who are planning the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, the Qatar government has rejected all such claims of being involved in the snooping incident. An official told AFP that the report making the claims is "littered with glaring inconsistencies and falsehoods that undermine the credibility of their organisation".

