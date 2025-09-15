Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man in Texas? Details here

The ghastly beheading of an Indian man, Chandra Nagamallaiah, last week in Dallas, Texas, has taken a political hue in the US with President Donald Trump holding his predecessor Joe Biden responsible for this. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 02:48 PM IST

How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man in Texas? Details here
US President Donald Trump has slammed his predecessor Joe Biden. (File Image)
The ghastly beheading of an Indian origin in Dallas, Texas, last week has offered an opportunity to President Donald Trump to take stern action against immigrants, who are called 'aliens' in the US now. He is also exploiting the incident to attack his predecessor, Joe Biden. Donald Trump has promised to prosecute the accused to "the fullest extent of the law" by charging him with "murder in the first degree." The US president also said that he would make "America safe again."The Trump administration has also said that it won't be "soft" on illegal immigrant criminals.

Donald Trump on illegal aliens 

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote in a post, "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country."

Thirty-seven-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez allegedly attacked Nagamallaiah on September 10 with a machete and decapitated him at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard in Dallas. The police have accused him of beheading Nagamallaiah and leaving the victim's head in a trash bin. 

 

(Joe Biden, Ex-President, USA)

Donald Trump slams predecessor Joe Biden

Donald Trump has slammed his predecessor Joe Biden for releasing the accused, who is an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history. He wrote in the post, "This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country." The US president announced, "Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch!"

DHS blames it on Joe Biden 

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughli has issued an official statement saying that the Biden administration allowed undocumented immigrants into the country. She said, "This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien had not been released into our country by the Biden Administration." 

 

(Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded in Dallas, Texas.)

FAQs

Q1: Who was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Ans: Chandra Nagamallaiah was an Indian-origin man living in the US. He was allegedly beheaded last week by a Cuban migrant in Dallas, Texas.

Q2: What did Donald Trump say about the beheading of Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Ans: US President Donald Trump said that he was aware of the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded in front of his wife and son by an illegal alien from Cuba who should have never been in the country.

Summary:

The ghastly beheading of a man of Indian origin in Dallas, Texas, last week has offered an opportunity to President Donald Trump to take stern action against immigrants, who are called 'aliens' in the US now. He is also exploiting the incident to attack his predecessor, Joe Biden. Donald Trump has promised to prosecute the accused to "the fullest extent of the law" by charging him with "murder in the first degree."

