World

WORLD

How Federal agents uncovered Indian-origin couple's sex, drug racket in US' Virginia

An Indian-origin couple along with three others have been arrested in Virginia, United States, for operating drug and sex trafficking racket. The couple run a motel, Red Carpet Inn, and have been accused of using it for prostitution and sales of drug.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

How Federal agents uncovered Indian-origin couple's sex, drug racket in US' Virginia
Indian-origin couple Kosha Sharma and Tarun Sharma for running sex, drug trafficking racket in their motel
An Indian-origin couple along with three others have been arrested in Virginia, United States, for operating drug and sex trafficking racket. The couple run a motel, Red Carpet Inn, and have been accused of using it for prostitution and sales of drug. 

According to federal attorneys in northern Virginia, Kosha Sharma, 52, and Tarun Sharma, 55, kept guests on the lower floors while operating sex and drug rackets from the third floor. The Indian-origin couple took a share in the profits from illegal activities taking place at their property. The federal and local agents arrested them during their raid at the motel after conducting many undercover operations. 

Background  

The court documents describe their operations saying that since May 2023, Kosha Sharma, also known as Ma or Mama K, and Tarun Sharma, or Pop or Pa, and Kosha LLC, doing business as “Red Carpet Inn”, have leased and ran the motel. 

According to a criminal complaint, Kosha and Tarun Sharma, a married couple, let prostitution and drug rackets operate from the motel while Kosha would alert the clients of the prostitutes in case of a police raid, often preventing officers from entering the rooms. 

How were the culprits arrested? 

“Drug trafficking and sex trafficking devastate communities by exploiting vulnerable individuals and fueling violence and addiction,” said Lindsey Halligan, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Along with the couple, the three others arrested have been 51-year-old Margo Pierce, 40-year-old Joshua Reddick, and 33-year-old Rashard Smith, during the operation for being involved in the alleged criminal activity. Court documents further showed that between May and August 2025, officials from Prince William County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disguised as prostitutes, pimps, and clients as they operated undercover. In these disguises, the agents visited the motel at least nine times. 

Documents said that at least eight women were forced into prostitution, as Smith and many other individuals, charging $80 to $150 for sex with them. The police also say that these men never let the women leave and were also physically abused. 

Police said the five have been charged with conspiracy to share controlled substances, including fentanyl. In case of conviction, they must face a minimum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

