How Errol Musk's other daughters, Elon Musk reacted to his sexual relationship with step-daughter Jana Bezuidenhout

Jana Bezuidenhout was four when Elon Musk's father Errol Musk became her stepfather. (File)

In a bare-all interview, Elon Musk's father Errol Musk claimed he had an unplanned child with Jana Bezuidenhout, his 35-year-old stepdaughter. In the interview, Errol Musk, a South African engineer, said his second child with his stepdaughter was born in 2019. Jana Bezuidenhout had a son named Elliot Rush a.k.a Rushi (5) with her stepfather Musk.

Errol Musk said the sole purpose of human life is to procreate. He said he would have another child if he could. He said if he had thought about it Elon or Kimbal would not have existed.

Jana Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, was married to Errol Musk for 18 years. They have two children.

Musk said the second child was born when she was living with him for 18 months after Rushi was born.

The reaction of Elon Musk and Errol's other daughters was utter shock. According to reports, the tech honcho had gone berserk after they found out about his sexual relationship with Jana.

It had resulted in a harsh falling out between the father and son.

Errol admitted their other daughters were shell-shocked by the discovery, as it was their sister.

"And they still don't like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister," he added.

The revelation came weeks after it was revealed that Elon Musk had two children with his employee. Errol had joked over it saying he was finding it hard to keep track of his grandchildren.

Jana Bezuidenhout was 4 when he became her stepdad. She grew up with him.