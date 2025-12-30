How did Khaleda Zia die? Did undetected COVID-19 take ultimate toll?

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP leader Khaleda Zia passed away in Dhaka at 80 after years of battling multiple ailments. She breathed her last at Evercare Hospital ICU, surrounded by family.

After suffering from multiple ailments for years, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away in Dhaka at the age of 80. Surrounded by family members, she breathed her last in the Intensive Care Unit of Evercare Hospital in the capital. She had been undergoing treatment there since November 23, 2025, with multiple diseases. She was brought to the hospital with a chest infection that affected her heart and lungs. She was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) four days later after several of her health complications worsened. Khaleda Zia was put on elective ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs. The doctors said she also suffered infective endocarditis, a serious infection of the heart valve.

(Khaleda Zia with Deputy PM of India, LK Advani.)

Khaleda Zia's death

The three-time premier of Bangladesh had been suffering from chronic kidney ailments, decompensated liver diseases, unstable haemoglobin, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other age-related complications since 2021. Many people working at her home tested positive with COVID-19 in April, 2021, but she did not show any symptoms of the pandemic. However, doctors later found that she was infected with the virus, but the symptoms did not appear, making her more vulnerable. Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021 and a medical board was constituted for treatment.

Bangladesh's ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia was under custody after being found guilty of corruption and other cases and the court rejected her appeal to be allowed to leave the country and go abroad for treatment. She underwent treatment at the Evercare Hospital from April 27 to June 19, October 12 to November 3 and again in November 2021. She was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit on January 9, 2022. After undergoing prolonged treatment at the hospital, the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh was transferred to The London Clinic in the UK in January 2025. She was taken back to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 last year.