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How did Jensen Huang mislead Nvidia executives on his affairs with Chinese 'spy'?

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang allegedly described his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang as routine customer interactions in messages to senior company executives, according to internal correspondence reviewed by Reuters.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 09:08 AM IST

How did Jensen Huang mislead Nvidia executives on his affairs with Chinese 'spy'?
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Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang allegedly gave some of the company's top executives a misleading account of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, describing their interactions as routine business engagements rather than disclosing that they had been involved in an affair, a Reuters report said.

The executives who received these communications included Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter and Chief Marketing Officer Alison Wagonfeld. Reuters said it reviewed internal messages from October 2026 and spoke to two people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Huang told company leaders that his interactions with Alice Huang were part of normal dealings with a customer. Reuters said it was the first to report on the internal correspondence, but agreed not to quote the messages directly.

Teter did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Wagonfeld did not immediately reply. Representatives for Huang and Nvidia declined to comment.

Questions about the relationship had surfaced earlier

Concerns about Huang's association with Alice Huang and her former company, Megaspeed International, had reportedly reached Nvidia's leadership as early as autumn 2025.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Huang had described his interactions with her as appropriate business engagements at the time.

The issue came up again in October 2026 after media organisations raised fresh questions about the relationship. In separate messages to senior executives, Huang again presented the interactions as standard business dealings with a customer.

He also discussed the possibility of taking legal action against The New York Times over an October 2025 report that had highlighted his public meetings with Alice Huang.

Reuters reviewed messages from the October 2026 exchanges but said it had not independently examined the correspondence from 2025. Nvidia and Huang did not eventually file a lawsuit against the newspaper. A spokesperson for The New York Times said it had received no legal demand.

It is not clear when the relationship between the two became intimate. Photographs posted online and verified by Reuters show them together in the US, China and other locations dating back to December 2023.

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang is a former senior executive at Megaspeed International, a company that was an Nvidia customer. Although she and Jensen Huang share the same surname, they are not related.

Her association with the former Nvidia chief has also drawn attention because of suspicions among US authorities that she may have been involved in espionage for China.

Nvidia's independent board members announced on November 10 that they had appointed the Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation. The decision followed reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal about Huang's personal relationships and the suspicions surrounding Alice Huang.

China has denied that Alice Huang is a spy. Reuters said it had not independently verified whether she was working on behalf of the Chinese government.

In an interview with Bloomberg published on October 29, Jensen Huang said the US government had not informed him about its suspicions concerning the Chinese businesswoman.

Huang had apologised before stepping down from Nvidia

The latest revelations come after Huang resigned as Nvidia's president and CEO and left the company's board on Thursday, following reports about multiple extramarital relationships.

In a statement on Sunday, he apologised for being unfaithful to his wife and disappointing the company. However, he did not specifically mention Alice Huang.

Earlier reports had also linked Huang to two Nvidia employees. The New York Times reported that he had an extramarital relationship with one employee, while Reuters later reported another intimate relationship involving a different employee.

Nvidia loses over $1.8 trillion in market value

Huang's departure marks a major development for the executive who helped build Nvidia into one of the world's most influential semiconductor companies during the artificial intelligence boom.

The controversy has also coincided with a steep decline in the company's market value. Nvidia shares have fallen more than 30 per cent from their October 6 closing high, wiping out over $1.8 trillion in market capitalisation.

The company is now conducting an independent investigation into matters surrounding Huang's relationships. The latest report has also raised questions about the information he shared with senior executives while the issue was being discussed internally.

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