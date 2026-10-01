FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64

Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with GF Min Ah

‘How did it not crash?’: Aviation experts shocked as Flydubai plane survives terrifying 16,000-foot plunge

‘How did it not crash?’: Aviation experts shocked as Flydubai plane survives

Export schemes extended: RoDTEP, RoSCTL till December 31, RELIEF till March 2027| Explained

Export schemes extended: RoDTEP, RoSCTL till December 31, RELIEF till March 2027

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

What saved flydubai flight from crashing despite sudden fall of 14,000? Details here

A Flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 174 passengers made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an alleged cockpit attack left Indian pilot Smit Machchhar injured and the aircraft plunged thousands of feet.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

What saved flydubai flight from crashing despite sudden fall of 14,000? Details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A Flydubai passenger plane survived a sharp descent of around 16,000 feet in roughly a minute before landing safely in Saudi Arabia following an alleged fight between two pilots inside the cockpit.

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, Israel, with 174 passengers on Wednesday when the incident triggered an emergency. According to Flightradar24 data, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in about a minute. Its steepest descent of 14,125 feet reportedly occurred in just 29 seconds.

According to the Associated Press (AP), aviation experts were surprised that the aircraft remained intact and landed safely despite the extreme descent and reported damage to much of its tail rudder.

Steve Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot and aviation safety expert, told AP, “That was a serious descent and strong aerodynamic forces on that rudder for that to happen. I’m just amazed the aircraft didn’t come apart,”

Experts say remaining altitude helped save plane

Jeff Guzzetti, an aviation safety expert and former crash investigator with the US National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, said the aircraft might not have been able to recover if it had descended below 10,000 feet.

“It is remarkable they were able to pull out of that dive. What saved them is there was enough altitude left for them to recover,” Guzzetti said. Indian aviation expert Sanat Kaul described the incident as a possible “suicide attempt by a mentally disturbed pilot” and called for a detailed investigation.

“The Indian co-pilot sitting with him handled the situation very well... This is not the first such incident. There have been several cases in the past, including one involving an Egyptian airline,” he said.

“A full investigation will reveal what happened and why he attempted this,” Kaul told ANI.

Indian pilot allegedly attacked inside cockpit

The emergency followed an alleged attack inside the cockpit. Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft and crash it.

Passengers and crew reportedly entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. Both pilots were taken to a hospital after the plane diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Passengers describe terrifying fall

A passenger described the sudden drop to AP, saying, “Suddenly the aircraft started to fall down, like, a massive turbulence, like a massive G force, for 20 or 30 seconds,” The aircraft landed at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk around an hour after sending a distress call, according to the airport.

A person who heard the aircraft's communication with air traffic control said the pilot made a panicked emergency call, reportedly requesting an emergency landing and warning that ambulances would be needed.

Israel scrambled fighter jets amid hijack fears

The incident also prompted Israel to scramble fighter aircraft as authorities feared the flight might have been hijacked. Flight-tracking data showed the plane making an unusual turn near the Jordanian border after its rapid descent. It eventually landed safely in Tabuk at around 9:45 am, according to a statement from the airport.

Flydubai cooperating with investigation

Flydubai, a low-cost sister airline of Emirates, has become an important link between the UAE and Israel since the two countries normalised relations in 2020.

The airline is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. The circumstances of the cockpit confrontation and the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India's economy faces a double whammy from Iran crisis?
Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India faces double whammy?
Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Min Ah at 64
Jim Carrey gets married for third time, secretly ties the knot with GF Min Ah
India vs Pakistan in group stage again? ICC World Cup 2027 draw to reveal mega fixture tonight
India vs Pakistan in group stage again? ICC World Cup 2027 draw to reveal
‘How did it not crash?’: Aviation experts shocked as Flydubai plane survives terrifying 16,000-foot plunge
‘How did it not crash?’: Aviation experts shocked as Flydubai plane survives
Export schemes extended: RoDTEP, RoSCTL till December 31, RELIEF till March 2027| Explained
Export schemes extended: RoDTEP, RoSCTL till December 31, RELIEF till March 2027
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement