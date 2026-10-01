What saved flydubai flight from crashing despite sudden fall of 14,000? Details here

A Flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 carrying 174 passengers made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after an alleged cockpit attack left Indian pilot Smit Machchhar injured and the aircraft plunged thousands of feet.

A Flydubai passenger plane survived a sharp descent of around 16,000 feet in roughly a minute before landing safely in Saudi Arabia following an alleged fight between two pilots inside the cockpit.

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, Israel, with 174 passengers on Wednesday when the incident triggered an emergency. According to Flightradar24 data, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 dropped from 33,000 feet to 17,000 feet in about a minute. Its steepest descent of 14,125 feet reportedly occurred in just 29 seconds.

According to the Associated Press (AP), aviation experts were surprised that the aircraft remained intact and landed safely despite the extreme descent and reported damage to much of its tail rudder.

Steve Arroyo, a former United Airlines pilot and aviation safety expert, told AP, “That was a serious descent and strong aerodynamic forces on that rudder for that to happen. I’m just amazed the aircraft didn’t come apart,”

Experts say remaining altitude helped save plane

Jeff Guzzetti, an aviation safety expert and former crash investigator with the US National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration, said the aircraft might not have been able to recover if it had descended below 10,000 feet.

“It is remarkable they were able to pull out of that dive. What saved them is there was enough altitude left for them to recover,” Guzzetti said. Indian aviation expert Sanat Kaul described the incident as a possible “suicide attempt by a mentally disturbed pilot” and called for a detailed investigation.

“The Indian co-pilot sitting with him handled the situation very well... This is not the first such incident. There have been several cases in the past, including one involving an Egyptian airline,” he said.

“A full investigation will reveal what happened and why he attempted this,” Kaul told ANI.

Indian pilot allegedly attacked inside cockpit

The emergency followed an alleged attack inside the cockpit. Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft and crash it.

Passengers and crew reportedly entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. Both pilots were taken to a hospital after the plane diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

Passengers describe terrifying fall

A passenger described the sudden drop to AP, saying, “Suddenly the aircraft started to fall down, like, a massive turbulence, like a massive G force, for 20 or 30 seconds,” The aircraft landed at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk around an hour after sending a distress call, according to the airport.

A person who heard the aircraft's communication with air traffic control said the pilot made a panicked emergency call, reportedly requesting an emergency landing and warning that ambulances would be needed.

Israel scrambled fighter jets amid hijack fears

The incident also prompted Israel to scramble fighter aircraft as authorities feared the flight might have been hijacked. Flight-tracking data showed the plane making an unusual turn near the Jordanian border after its rapid descent. It eventually landed safely in Tabuk at around 9:45 am, according to a statement from the airport.

Flydubai cooperating with investigation

Flydubai, a low-cost sister airline of Emirates, has become an important link between the UAE and Israel since the two countries normalised relations in 2020.

The airline is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident. The circumstances of the cockpit confrontation and the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.