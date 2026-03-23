How did Iran's ragtag air force intercept, strike down world's most advanced fighter jet F-15 of US Air Force?

Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi
WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ
Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi; details here
Gold, silver prices today, March 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Commuters alert! App-based cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike today, here's why
The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare shares first reaction after beating Mr Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff to lift winner's trophy: 'You don't need to fight to be heard'
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur to get major boost as CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 53 crore projects, check details
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran vows to destroy critical energy infrastructure after Donald Trump’s 48‑hour ultimatum
WORLD
A Tehran Times report claimed that Iranian forces had struck down the most advanced fighter jet, F-15, of the US Air Force, near the Hormuz island over the country's southern coast. A video also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Iranian forces intercepting the US F-15 fighter jet.
A Tehran Times report claimed that Iranian forces had struck down the most advanced fighter jet, F-15, of the US Air Force, near the Hormuz island over the country's southern coast. A video also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Iranian forces intercepting the US F-15 fighter jet.
Iran claimed to have used its domestic surface-to-air missile systems to lock on and strike the US F-15 aircraft, following earlier, unverified claims of damaging a U.S. F-35 with similar defence technologies. As evidence, Iran released video footage purporting to show the F-15 locking and engaging, but analysts and observers have noted that similar previous videos were unverified or recycled footage. The incident occurred amidst high tensions and a 48-hour ultimatum from US President Donald Trump regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.