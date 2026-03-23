How did Iran's ragtag air force intercept, strike down world's most advanced fighter jet F-15 of US Air Force?

A Tehran Times report claimed that Iranian forces had struck down the most advanced fighter jet, F-15, of the US Air Force, near the Hormuz island over the country's southern coast. A video also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Iranian forces intercepting the US F-15 fighter jet.

A Tehran Times report claimed that Iranian forces had struck down the most advanced fighter jet, F-15, of the US Air Force, near the Hormuz island over the country's southern coast. A video also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Iranian forces intercepting the US F-15 fighter jet.

Iran claimed to have used its domestic surface-to-air missile systems to lock on and strike the US F-15 aircraft, following earlier, unverified claims of damaging a U.S. F-35 with similar defence technologies. As evidence, Iran released video footage purporting to show the F-15 locking and engaging, but analysts and observers have noted that similar previous videos were unverified or recycled footage. The incident occurred amidst high tensions and a 48-hour ultimatum from US President Donald Trump regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.