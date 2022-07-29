Search icon
How did invasive frog, snake species cost world economy $16 billion? Report says THIS

The snakes were once so prevalent that they caused blackouts by slithering on electrical equipment, researcher claimed.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Photo: File (Representational Image)

According to a study published on Thursday, two invasive species, the American bullfrog and the brown tree snake, cost the world an astonishing $16 billion from 1986 to 2020 by causing issues spanning from crop damage to power shutdowns.

As per the study published in Scientific Reports, the brown-and-green frog known as lithobates catesbeianus, which may weigh more than 2 pounds (0.9 kilos), had the greatest influence in Europe. 

According to Ismael Soto, the brown tree snake, or boiga irregularis, has reproduced rapidly on Pacific islands such as Guam and the Marianna Islands, where the species was founded by US forces during World War II. He claims that the snakes were once so prevalent that they caused blackouts by slithering on electrical equipment.

READ | No smoking for future generations: New Zealand bans cigarettes for those born after 2008

Soto, a PhD student at the University of South Bohemia in the Czech Republic, explained that this event highlights the need to invest in invasive species control to avoid paying for mitigation after invasions happen. 

"Nowadays, the pet trade is the main pathway for these species, especially now that everyone wants to get the most exotic snake," Soto told Reuters. "We propose continuously updating the black list of forbidden species for trade."

The figures were obtained by combining the expenses linked to invasive species as published in peer-reviewed literature or studies considered to be of high reliability, and they were mainly based on estimations and speculations instead of observational data.

 

